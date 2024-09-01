Angelina Jolie Sought Help From Children On ‘Maria’ Set

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 1 (IANS) star Angelina Jolie had to seek help from her children to overcome a professional hurdle.

The plays renowned opera Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's new biopic 'Maria'. The actress has six children aged between 16 and 23. She revealed she relied on her kids whenever she had a tough day on set, reports 'People' magazine.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I have never had a set where my family is not allowed to be there because I'm focusing - I'm not that person. You can climb all over me or visit. It really meant a lot that my boys were with me on 'Maria'. When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea.”

She further mentioned:“That was probably one of the more intense things was that - usually when I'm expressing that much pain, it's not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry. And so for them to be with you when you're expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that. That's usually for the shower.”

As per 'Female First UK', in the film, Angelina plays Maria when the singing icon is nearing death and losing her voice.

She said: "They're a bit older, getting more independent. I'm less needed and so able to go away for different periods of time. And they're old enough to join me at work.”

She added,“It's a new season in our lives. I'm very excited for them to be coming into their own more and more every day.”

Recently, her daughter with Brad Pitt, Shiloh, legally dropped 'Pitt' from her last name. Her new legal name is Shiloh Jolie.