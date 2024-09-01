Shocking! Cockroach Found In Cold Coffee At Malad Cafe In Mumbai, Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An FIR has been registered against a Malad cafe after a 25-year-old found a cockroach in his cold coffee. have booked the cafe's owner and waiter and are investigating the matter.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the August 30 incident occurred around 9:30 PM when the event management business owner and his friend visited a local cafe on New Road in Mumbai 's Malad.

The friends ordered a cold coffee, which was served in two glasses. However, according to the TOI report citing the complainant, the coffee was "very bitter".

The TOI report said the 25-year-old complained about it to the waiter, after which more sugar was added to the cold coffee.

However, just as soon as the complainant was about to finish his coffee , he found something at the bottom of the glass. That is when, the report said, he discovered a cockroach.

The 25-year-old was quick to click a photo of the cockroach and bring the matter to the attention of the cafe staff.

He was then taken to the kitchen of the cafe, where, according to the TOI report, he was shown the shaker the coffee was prepared and told there were no gaps in it for the cockroach to enter. The staff then threw the cockroach away.

The complainant reported to the Malad Police station, alleging that his beverage had been adulterated due to the cafe staff's negligence.





