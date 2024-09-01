Nuclear inspectors get compelled to hide from drone assaults

(MENAFN) The work of United Nations inspectors at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in Russia has been significantly disrupted by drone threats, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Thursday. The agency revealed that, over the past ten days, drone activity has forced inspectors to take cover on at least two occasions, hampering their critical oversight of the facility.



The IAEA’s statement also highlighted that Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the IAEA, is scheduled to make his fifth visit to the plant next week since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. This visit is part of an ongoing effort to monitor the safety and security of the plant amidst the ongoing hostilities.



The IAEA’s permanent mission at the Zaporozhye plant, which began in September 2022, has continued to face challenges. Inspectors have reported hearing explosions and other signs of military activity in proximity to the plant. On August 20, the team was advised to shelter indoors due to the drone threats, and a planned site inspection on August 26 had to be rescheduled.



Since March 2022, when the Zaporozhye nuclear plant came under Russian control, the facility has been at the center of a contentious dispute. Both Moscow and Kiev have accused each other of shelling the plant, and the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed to have repelled multiple Ukrainian attempts to retake the facility.



The situation has been further complicated by recent developments: in the fall of 2022, the Zaporozhye Region was formally annexed by Russia, along with Kherson, Donetsk, and Lugansk. The IAEA noted that since Grossi’s last visit in February, the plant has suffered from drone strikes, power line disruptions, and a significant fire that damaged one of its cooling towers.



These incidents underscore the ongoing risks and challenges faced by the IAEA in ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant amid the broader conflict.

