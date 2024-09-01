Belarus CEC Chairman: Elections Held In Very High Spirits
“Elections are held in very high spirits,” said Igor Karpenko,
Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, during his
meeting with Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central
Election Commission (CEC), Azernews reports.
Panahov reported that 598 international observers and over
112,000 domestic observers are monitoring the electoral process. To
ensure transparency, webcams have been installed at 1,000 polling
stations across the country, allowing for direct and continuous
online observation on Election Day without requiring
registration.
The CEC Chairman highlighted that 6,421,960 voters are eligible
to cast their ballots, with 990 candidates competing for
parliamentary seats.
“Of the approved candidates, 305 were nominated by 25 political
parties.”
Panahov noted that the media outlets are independently and
freely covering the electoral process.
He also mentioned that three organizations have applied to
conduct exit polls for the snap elections.
“A total of 6,478 polling stations have been set up nationwide,
including 6,343 permanent and 135 temporary ones.”
The CEC Chairman also noted that this election marks the first
time parliamentary elections are conducted across Azerbaijan's
entire sovereign territory.
Karpenko expressed his enthusiasm for observing the snap
elections to the Milli Majlis and emphasized his commitment to
actively monitoring the process. He noted that voters have been
arriving at polling stations since morning and reported no
unfavorable or unlawful incidents at the stations he visited.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various
election-related issues.
