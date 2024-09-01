Belarus CEC Chairman: Elections Held In Very High Spirits

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Elections are held in very high spirits,” said Igor Karpenko, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, during his meeting with Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Azernews reports.

Panahov reported that 598 international observers and over 112,000 domestic observers are monitoring the electoral process. To ensure transparency, webcams have been installed at 1,000 polling stations across the country, allowing for direct and continuous online observation on Election Day without requiring registration.

The CEC Chairman highlighted that 6,421,960 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, with 990 candidates competing for parliamentary seats.

“Of the approved candidates, 305 were nominated by 25 political parties.”

Panahov noted that the media outlets are independently and freely covering the electoral process.

He also mentioned that three organizations have applied to conduct exit polls for the snap elections.

“A total of 6,478 polling stations have been set up nationwide, including 6,343 permanent and 135 temporary ones.”

The CEC Chairman also noted that this election marks the first time parliamentary elections are conducted across Azerbaijan's entire sovereign territory.

Karpenko expressed his enthusiasm for observing the snap elections to the Milli Majlis and emphasized his commitment to actively monitoring the process. He noted that voters have been arriving at polling stations since morning and reported no unfavorable or unlawful incidents at the stations he visited.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on various election-related issues.