BJP Will Register Victory In J&K, Says Ex-Dy CM On Protests Over Ticket Distribution

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 1 (IANS) Former Deputy Chief of Jammu & Kashmir Nirmal Singh, who failed to get a ticket to the polls, said on Sunday that the BJP will register a victory in the Assembly elections, and the party workers will unitedly work for this.

Speaking with IANS, Nirmal Singh mentioned that it is common for party workers to feel upset when they don't receive a ticket. However, he expressed confidence that things will gradually settle down, and all BJP workers will work together to ensure the victory of candidates holding the party symbol, the lotus.

Regarding the disappointment over not getting a ticket, Nirmal Singh explained that BJP is a political party with a larger goal, and electoral politics is a significant aspect of it. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is a political party with a significant objective. One aspect of its agenda is electoral politics. Our party is one where every individual has their role and responsibility, and everyone will continue to have their role"

He said, "The decision on ticket distribution is made by the central leadership, including the Central Action Committee and the Parliamentary Board. They have carefully considered all factors before making this decision. Some members were selected to contest the election, while others were asked to support the candidates. Every worker in our party gets an opportunity to contribute."

Recently, after the distribution of tickets, there has been visible dissent among the BJP workers in the union territory.

Addressing this, Nirmal Singh stated that as a democratic party, many people aspire to contest elections, but the party has chosen candidates after careful consideration. Although there might be some initial dissatisfaction, he assured that eventually, all workers will come together to ensure victory for the BJP candidates.

Following the distribution of tickets in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been visible rebellion within the BJP.

Senior party leader Chandra Mohan Sharma announced his resignation from the party on Friday and threatened to contest as an independent candidate.

Party leaders and workers have been protesting in several districts of the Jammu region over the ticket issue. To calm the situation, the BJP has deployed several top leaders, including Central ministers, to handle the unrest.

While saying that everything would be okay soon, the former Dy CM also questioned Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president and candidate in the upcoming polls for changing his stance. Omar Abdullah initially decided not to contest the Assembly elections but later did a U-turn and filed his nomination from the Ganderbal constituency in Kashmir. Omar Abdullah has claimed that the BJP will be defeated.

Responding to this, Nirmal Singh said, "Why was Omar Abdullah hesitant to contest initially and what circumstances have now made him to participate in the elections?"

Singh recalled the poor performance of Abdullah's party in the last Lok Sabha elections and expressed confidence that the BJP will achieve a strong victory. Omar Abdullah had lost the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin.