Turkish authorities save 19 irregular migrants from life raft in Aegean Sea

(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkish authorities conducted a rescue operation in the Aegean Sea, saving 19 irregular migrants, including four children, from a life raft. The migrants had been pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, according to a statement from the Turkish Coast Guard Command. The operation occurred off the coast of Datca, a district in the southwestern province of Mugla.



The Coast Guard received information about the migrants at 08:55 local time (0555 GMT) and quickly dispatched a boat to the scene. Upon reaching the life raft, the Coast Guard discovered that the migrants had been forcibly returned to Turkish waters by "Greek elements." This action led to their rescue and brought attention to the ongoing issue of pushbacks.



International law and European Union regulations require Greece to assess asylum applications for individuals arriving on its shores. Pushbacks, where people are denied the opportunity to seek asylum by being forced back across a border, are considered a violation of these legal standards and international refugee protection agreements. The incident underscores the challenges faced in ensuring compliance with these regulations.



The rescue operation highlights the complex and often contentious nature of border management and asylum processes in the region. The Turkish Coast Guard's intervention serves as a reminder of the need for adherence to international norms and the protection of migrants' rights amidst ongoing disputes and operational challenges.

