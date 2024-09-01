Euro zone inflation eases in August, paving way for possible rate cut by central banks

(MENAFN) Annual inflation in the euro zone slowed to 2.2 percent in August, down from 2.6 percent in July, aligning with market expectations and signaling a potential window for the European Central (ECB) to lower interest rates. This decline comes as both the ECB and the U.S. Federal Reserve gear up to reduce borrowing costs in an effort to bolster economic growth and employment. The drop in inflation was largely driven by a 3 percent decrease in energy prices, which contributed significantly to the overall reduction. In Germany, the largest in the eurozone, inflation also fell to 2 percent, according to data released by Eurostat, the European Statistical Office.



The latest inflation figures bring the rate closer to the ECB's target of 2 percent, a level considered optimal for economic stability and growth. Economists are now anticipating that the ECB will respond to the easing inflationary pressures by cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point from the current 3.75 percent during its upcoming meeting on September 12. This move would mirror the expected action by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is likely to announce a similar rate cut from its 23-year high range of 5.25-5.5 percent at its monetary policy meeting scheduled for September 17-18.



The prospect of rate cuts by both central banks reflects a growing consensus that additional monetary easing is necessary to support economic activity amid slowing inflation. With the recent decline in energy costs playing a crucial role in reducing inflationary pressures, central banks may find themselves in a position to adopt more accommodative policies aimed at sustaining growth and preventing economic stagnation. As the ECB and the Federal Reserve prepare for their respective meetings, the focus will be on how these institutions balance their monetary strategies to achieve their economic objectives.



MENAFN01092024000045015682ID1108623724