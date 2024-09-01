Ex-Bihar Minister Shyam Rajak Joins JD (U)

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna Sep 1 (IANS) Shyam Rajak, a former in the Bihar government, officially joined the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday.

He resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on August 22, where he held the position of party's National General Secretary and was a primary member.

On September 1, Rajak officially joined the JD (U) once again, after he resigned from RJD.

Rajak was welcomed back into JD (U) by the party's Working National President, Sanjay Kumar Jha.

This marks Rajak's second "innings" with the JDU, as he had previously switched from JD (U) to RJD.

"I have already started working diligently for the party in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections and expecting the Phulwari Sharif seat to contest in the upcoming election in 2025," Rajak said.

It is noteworthy that during the RJD-Congress government in Bihar, Shyam Rajak was the Energy Minister.

Rajak began his political career with the RJD and later switched to the JD(U).

He rejoined RJD just before the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, hoping to contest from the Phulwari Sharif Assembly seat.

However, despite his return to RJD, the Phulwari Sharif seat was given to the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) as part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the Grand Alliance.

Gopal Ravidas was chosen as the candidate for the CPI-ML from Phulwari Sharif seat, and he went on to win the 2020 Assembly election.

Disappointed by the seat allocation and not receiving the opportunity to contest from Phulwari Sharif Assembly seat, Shyam Rajak resigned from RJD a few days ago. He has now rejoined JD(U) once again, marking another shift in his political career.

"Late PM Vishvanath Pratap Singh, RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are aware of my hard work. But last time, I left RJD only when my trust was broken. This time, there was a period of conspiracies and false assurances, which led me to leave RJD, feeling fed up," Rajak said.

Rajak also expressed gratitude toward CM Nitish Kumar, noting that he had given him an opportunity in his government previously.