Iran’s apple exports reach value of USD111M in 5 months

(MENAFN) Iran's apple exports reached a substantial value of USD111 million during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to August 21, as reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This significant figure highlights the importance of agricultural exports within Iran's economy, especially as the country seeks to boost its non-oil exports amidst challenging economic conditions. The increase in apple exports is part of a broader trend observed in the country’s agricultural sector.



In a broader context, the IRICA has previously noted a 33 percent increase in the value of Iran's agricultural exports during this same five-month period, compared to the previous year. The country managed to export 2.657 million tons of agricultural products, generating USD1.453 billion in revenue, which also marked a 22 percent increase in terms of export volume. This growth underscores Iran’s expanding presence in the global agricultural market, particularly as it continues to diversify its export base beyond oil.



Further analysis of the data from the first four months of the current year, ending on July 21, shows that Iran exported approximately 2.226 million tons of agricultural products, valued at USD1.18 billion. This figure represents a 32 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year, along with a 22 percent rise in export weight. These numbers reflect a consistent upward trajectory in Iran’s agricultural exports, driven by increased production and strategic export initiatives.



Looking back at the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19, the value of Iran’s exports of agricultural and foodstuff products saw a notable increase of 22.5 percent. According to Ruhollah Latifi, a spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Iranian producers exported about USD6.3 billion worth of agricultural and food products during that year. Agro-food products accounted for 12.8 percent of the country’s total non-oil exports, with Iraq emerging as the top destination, importing USD1.986 billion worth of goods, followed by the UAE and Russia. Overall, Iran's total foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached a significant USD153.17 billion in the last Iranian calendar year, reflecting the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its trade relations and economic resilience.

