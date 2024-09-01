Barcelona beats Real Valladolid with 7-0 win in LaLiga

(MENAFN) delivered a stunning performance on Saturday, defeating Real Valladolid 7-0 to maintain their flawless start to the 2024-25 Spanish LaLiga season. The match took place at the Olympic Stadium, where Brazilian winger Raphinha played a central role by scoring a hat-trick. His first goal set the tone for the game, with Polish forward Robert Lewandowski quickly doubling Barcelona’s lead four minutes later in the 20th minute.



The scoring continued as French defender Jules Kounde, Spanish star Dani Olmo, and winger Ferran Torres each added their names to the score sheet. This commanding victory ensured that Barcelona remains unbeaten in their league campaign, having won all four of their matches so far. With this result, Barcelona tops the LaLiga standings with 12 points, while Real Valladolid finds itself struggling in 13th place with just four points.



In other LaLiga action, Atletico Madrid also secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao, which places them in second position with eight points. This win further solidifies their position as one of the key challengers in the league this season.



Barcelona will look to continue their impressive run when they visit Girona on September 15 for their next league fixture. With their current form, the Catalan giants are poised to remain at the forefront of LaLiga as the season progresses.

