Chelsea sings Manchester United’s forward Jadon Sancho

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Jadon Sancho, the English forward from Manchester United, officially joined Chelsea on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. Chelsea confirmed the move in a statement, announcing that they have an obligation to sign Sancho permanently next summer. The transfer was completed on the deadline day, which was Friday, marking the end of a significant chapter in Sancho's career at Manchester United.



Sancho expressed his enthusiasm about the move, revealing that he is "excited" to return to London, where he grew up. He noted that the manager's discussion about the club's future project greatly appealed to him, and he is eager to contribute with goals and assists at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old forward is anticipated to make a significant impact as Chelsea looks to strengthen its squad.



Sancho's career began at Watford Youth before he made a notable move to Manchester City. His talents were further honed at Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 53 goals in 158 appearances and contributed to the team's victories in the German Super Cup and the German Cup. Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021, where he added 12 goals in 83 matches to his record.



Last season, Sancho was loaned back to Dortmund after facing a "discipline issue" at Manchester United. During this loan spell, he played a crucial role in Dortmund's run to the 2024 Champions League final, although they were ultimately defeated by Real Madrid. Sancho, who has also earned 23 caps for England, represented his country at the EURO 2020 final held in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

