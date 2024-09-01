FROM DUBAI TO CAIRO, JDPGLOBAL.COM EYES INVESTMENT IN EGYPTIAN STARTUPS

(MENAFNEditorial) Cairo, Egypt: In a move to expansion, JDP Global is proud to announce the launch of its new office in Cairo, Egypt. JDP, renowned for its strategic investments in promising startups, aims to further amplify its global presence by tapping into Egypt's burgeoning startup ecosystem. Plans are in motion to provide critical support and funding to innovative startups, reinforcing Egypt’s emergence as a pivotal tech hub in the MENA region.



James O’Connell, founder of JDP Global, commented on this milestone: "We are thrilled to be entering the Egyptian market. The vibrancy and potential of Egypt’s startup scene are undeniable, and we are excited to be part of this growth. Our goal is to make meaningful investments in startups that promise not only substantial returns but also a positive impact on the tech and VC landscape in Egypt."



Why Cairo?



Egypt’s booming startup ecosystem is quickly becoming the gateway to the MENA region. A recent report by Startup Genome indicates that Cairo has witnessed a 60% rise in venture capital (VC) funding rounds over the last five years, with 2021 recording a staggering 156% increase in total VC funding rounds compared to the previous year. The markets for e-commerce, fintech, and digital healthcare are rapidly expanding, driven by both local innovation and growing international investor interest.



“It’s clear that companies within Egypt are solving real problems and have the scalable innovation necessary to make a significant impact,” says Walid Faza, Chief Operating Officer at MSA Capital, speaking at the Hangout with VCs event organized by Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and TNW.



Fun Facts About Egypt



- **Historic Significance:** Known as the "Cradle of Civilization," Egypt is home to some of the world's oldest and most significant monuments, like the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx.





**Cultural Riches:** The Cairo Opera House is the country’s premier performing arts venue and hosts a plethora of cultural events year-round.



- **Natural Beauty:** Apart from the iconic Nile River, Egypt's Red Sea Coast attracts divers worldwide with its stunning marine life and coral reefs.

-



The Future of Investment in Egypt



Egypt’s startup landscape has been spurred by robust government support, bolstered by initiatives such as the Central Bank’s $64 million fintech fund and the launch of Creativa Innovation Hubs. James O’Connell believes these efforts set the stage for sustained growth and open doors to ample opportunities for technology-driven startups.



In the coming years, Egypt’s technology industry promises to break more records. The Magnitt 2022 Egypt Venture Investment report highlights a 168% y-o-y rise in capital investment, setting a new high of $491 million. As we aim to foster these thriving veins of innovation, JDP Global is intent on leveraging its resources, expertise, and global network to support Egyptian startups, equipping them for both regional and international success.



Conclusion



What has catalyzed JDP Global’s strategic decision is Egypt’s steadfast progression towards making its mark on the global stage. By launching an office in Cairo, JDP Global is committed to channeling investments into Egypt’s startup sector, boosting the local economy, and crafting a prosperous tech future.





