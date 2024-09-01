Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent on Friday cables of condolences to his brother Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of H H Princess Noura bint Abdullah Al Abdulrahman Al Saud.

