Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra's New Season To Begin On Friday

Doha: Qatar Philharmonic will open its new season next Friday with a concert titled“An Evening with Richard Strauss: Death... Drama and Discovery”, at the Qatar National Center, conducted by Maestro Elias Grande.

The concert programme includes three pieces by German composer Richard Strauss, starting with“Death and Transfiguration”, followed by“Macbeth”, which depicts the hero of the play by English writer William Shakespeare through musical narration, and the evening will conclude with the piece“From Italy - Volume 147, Op. 16”, a lively musical depiction inspired by Strauss' travels to Italy in his youth.

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), has been performing both Western and Arabic music around the world since its founding in 2007.

The orchestra encourage and inspire children and adults from Qatar and the Arab world to compose and enjoy music, and through the blending of cultures, seeking to send a message of peace to the world through music.