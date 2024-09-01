'Jaise Woh Swami Vivekanand Ho': Kangana Ranaut On Her 'Ranbir Kapoor Is A Serial Skirt Chaser' Remark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took potshots at Ranbir Kapoor over her old tweet calling him a“serial skirt chaser.” In an interview with India TV, Ranaut was asked about her comment on Ranbir Kapoor, which she posted on X back in 2020.

Ranaut's 2020 post read,“Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika [Padukon] is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch, this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families.”

The BJP MP from Mandi Mandi was asked about this statement in India TV's 'Aap ki Adalat' show on Saturday. She told the host,“Aap toh aise bol rahe hai jaise woh Swami Vivekanand ho [You're talking as though he is Swami Vivekananda].”

As the audience broke into laughter, Ranaut said,“Aap to aise unki vakalat kar rahe hai jaise...mahaan se mahaan hastiyaan ho ye...[You are defending him as though he is some greatest personality]." One can listen to her latest comment at arounf 31:15 minutes in the video below.

Kangana's 2020 tweet was in response to another tweet, which said that Ranbir, despite delivering flops like Bombay Velvet, Beshara and Jagga Jasoos, and average box office films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Tamasha, had the support of the media and bagged a big film such as Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju (2018).

Taking a dig at the film industry, Ranaut said,“you can' single-out anyone...everyone knows how they are...”

Kangana is gearing up for the release of her next film, Emergency . The film has been embroiled in controversies for some time now. The film, a biographical political thriller, delves into the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Kangana essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which also stars late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the film is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a portrayal of historical events. It is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024.