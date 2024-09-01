Armenia Proposes Peace Treaty To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- IANS) Yerevan, September 01 (IANS) Armenia has proposed a new peace treaty to Azerbaijan, building on the points agreed upon in their ongoing negotiations, said Armenian Prime Nikol Pashinyan.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have engaged in war over the Nagorno-Karabakh territorial dispute. Although a ceasefire was reached in 1994, peace negotiations have continued with sporadic clashes persisting since then, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a press on Saturday, Pashinyan said that the proposed treaty comprises 17 articles, of which 13, including the preamble, have been fully agreed upon.

Pashinyan also proposed a direct meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev near the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, where delimitation commissions have been operating, to further advance bilateral negotiations.

He emphasised Armenia's commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Azerbaijan but expressed concern over inconsistent statements by "some partners" in Russia, which he believes have hampered regional connectivity efforts.

He reiterated Armenia's willingness to establish a link between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan while insisting that territorial integrity and sovereignty are non-negotiable.