SK-II's REVOLUTIONARY LXP CRAFTSMANSHIP SERIES: WITNESS BEAUTY BEYOND PLATEAU

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In the pursuit of the ultimate craftsmanship in beauty, global prestige skincare brand SK-II launches its NEW LXP Craftsmanship series -its most crafted, exclusive, and luxurious skincare series to date.

With this, SK-II is changing the conversation around beauty and time, unlocking the answers to some of beauty's biggest questions- "Must time always be an adversary to skin?" "Can time be an ally to skin?"

In SK-II's ultimate feat of craftsmanship, highest concentrated PITERATM is unveiled as the #1 ingredient in new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship Cream-unlocking its potential as a skincare ingredient.

Crafted with a luxurious pottery finish, featuring unique and intricate gold connections, each product within SK-II's new LXP Craftsmanship series is a one of a kind precious work of art.

Inspired by the time-honoured art of ceramic restoration-Kintsugi that precisely interconnects broken fragments with gold and lacquer for an art piece stronger, more beautiful, and valuable than what came before, SK-II applied the same level of ultimate craftsmanship to skincare.

Crafting beauty not in spite of the passage of time and experience, but because of it, SK-II's NEW LXP Craftsmanship series redefines what it means for a skin more beautiful than what came before. Skin that is strongly interconnected, set on a forward, radiant, firm, and plump trajectory. For beauty beyond plateau to last with time, over time and through time, made possible by NEW SK-II LXP Craftsmanship Cream .



New SK-II LXP Craftmanship series: Where Beauty meets Science and Ultimate Craft

Pushing the Boundaries of Skincare Science to Make Time An Ally

For over 40 years, SK-II has been collaborating

with leading scientists and dermatologists on extensive research studies on skin and the skin transformative powers of its iconic and exclusive ingredient, PITERATM. In partnership with the world's leading scientific institutes, skin scientists and dermatologists, SK-II unveiled a new skincare breakthrough: Skin interconnection . This is inspired

by the pioneering skin science, spatial biology – a novel science used in the regenerative medical field. With SK-II LXP Craftsmanship Cream, strengthen skin interconnection and witness

beauty beyond plateau.

Like how a skilled craftsman precisely interconnects each fragment of pottery,

SK-II also discovered that

LXP Craftsmanship Cream works to strengthen skin interconnections . As a result, achieving

continuous and compounding improvements of multiple dimensions of skin over time, leading to

beauty beyond plateau.

These breakthrough findings were unveiled in top scientific conferences-

International Societies for Investigative Dermatology Conference 2023, World Conference of Dermatology 2023, European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology 2023 and 13th Asian Dermatology Congress 2024 and published in top scientific journals- Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications, Journal of Dermatological Science, and International Journal of Cosmetic Science.

This revolutionary science is what powers the new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series.

Luxuriously Crafted with One of A Kind Precious Ingredients

At the heart of new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series is SK-II's most precious and treasured signature ingredient-highest 1

concentrated PITERATM.

This works like prized lacquer to interconnect each fragment of pottery in the art of ceramic restoration. Meticulously crafted from over 40 years of research, this is SK-II's signature PITERATM condensed and pushed to its limits. Preserving only the most precious parts of its composition without the direct application of heat, highest 1 concentrated PITERATM unleashes ultimate potency to interconnect skin. In a first-ever feat of craftsmanship, highest 1

concentrated PITERATM is unveiled as the #1 ingredient in new SK-II LXP

Craftsmanship

Cream -unlocking its potential as an ingredient. Complementing highest1 concentrated PITERATM with a golden touch inspired by this time-honoured art, the new SK-II LXP incorporates rare Gold Silk Sericin-a precious skincare ingredient harvested from naturally produced gold silk . Our unique gold silk sericin is sourced

from a special species of silkworm which took over 7 years to breed and can only be found in 1 location in the world.

Be the Craftsman Of Your Beauty

Step into the world of new SK-II LXP Craftsmanship series where you can be the craftsman of your own beauty. Crafted with a luxurious pottery finish, featuring unique and intricate gold connections, each product within SK-II's new LXP Craftsmanship series -ranging from its new SK-II LXP Cream, new SK-II LXP Essence, new SK-II LXP Serum and new SK-II LXP Eye Cream-is a one of a kind precious work of art. Each skincare piece in the new SK-II LXP series is also formulated with a soothing Aloeswood-inspired fragrance containing

11 precious natural perfume oils to calm her mind as she becomes the craftsman of her own skin beauty with her new LXP skin ritual.

New SK-II LXP series will also be made available at selected SK-II counters from 1st September 2024.

SK-II NEW LXP SERIES PRODUCT FACTSHEET