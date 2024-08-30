(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global organic solvents market

size is estimated to grow by USD 4.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.24%

during the forecast period.

Growing demand for durable and high-performance coatings

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rise of digitalization and automation in organic solvent manufacturing. However,

high manufacturing cost of green and bio-based organic solvents

poses a challenge. Key market players include Albemarle Corp., Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corp., INEOS AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc.







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Type (Aromatic hydrocarbons, Aliphatic hydrocarbons, Alcohols, Ketones, and Others), End-user (Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Printing Inks, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Albemarle Corp., Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Clariant AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corp., INEOS AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Organic Solvents Market is a significant business sector, supplying essential chemicals to various industries. These solvents are used for extracting, cleaning, and processing a wide range of products. Key players in this market include BASF SE, ExxonMobil, and Shell Chemicals. They produce and distribute organic solvents like methanol, ethanol, and acetone. These companies ensure consistent quality and timely delivery to meet customer demands. The market's growth is driven by increasing industrialization and rising consumer awareness towards organic products.



The Organic Solvents market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in sectors like Pharmaceuticals, where carbon-based solvents play a crucial role as solutes in chemical reactions. These solvents, which can be naturally or synthetically derived, are essential in various applications, including Inks, Adhesives, Coatings, and Medical use. Pharmaceutical companies rely on organic solvents for manufacturing processes, with solvents like Ketones and Esters being commonly used. Carbon-based solvents, with their unique carbon molecular structure, are also vital in Electronics and Renewable Resources. However, health risks and environmental concerns associated with traditional solvents have led to the development of eco-friendly alternatives. Eco-friendly solvents, such as DAXSOL Dimethyl Carbonate and Glycerol Carbonate, are gaining popularity due to their polar nature and compatibility with living organisms. Processing technologies like Membrane Systems and Dehydrating Organic Solvents using Heat and Pressure are being adopted to improve solvent production efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The shift towards Environmental Sustainability is driving the demand for specialty solvents and renewable resources in the Organic Solvents Market.



Market

Challenges



The Organic Solvents Market is a significant business sector, supplying essential chemicals for various industries. These solvents are used for extraction, cleaning, and as reaction media in manufacturing processes. Key players include BASF SE, ExxonMobil, and Shell Chemicals. Market growth is driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and coatings. Regulations and sustainability concerns are key challenges. Innovations in biodegradable solvents offer opportunities for growth. The Organic Solvents Market faces several challenges in areas such as processing technologies, solvent production, and eco-friendliness. In the Pharmaceutical Sector, membrane systems and heat-pressure methods are used for dehydrating organic solvents like polar solvents such as ketones, esters, and glycerol carbonate. However, the production of eco-friendly solvents like DAXSOL Dimethyl Carbonate requires advanced technology and higher costs. Health risks and raw material costs are major concerns for organic solvent suppliers in industries like Petrochemical and Paints. Manufacturing equipment and precision cleaning require solvents like aromatic hydrocarbons, aliphatic organic solvents, and glycol ether esters. The Cosmetic Industry and Cleaning Products sector rely heavily on specialty solvents like styrene, triethanolamine, and vinyl chloride. Eco-friendly solvents and carbon neutrality goals are driving the demand for new technologies. The challenges include the high cost of production and the need for energy-efficient processes. The market for organic solvents is diverse, with applications in industries like Rubber Manufacturing, Oil Extraction, Paints and Thinners, Degreasing, and Construction and Personal care sectors. The market is competitive, with many suppliers offering a range of specialty chemicals and diversified materials.

Segment Overview



This organic solvents market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Aromatic hydrocarbons

1.2 Aliphatic hydrocarbons

1.3 Alcohols

1.4 Ketones 1.5 Others



2.1 Paints and Coatings

2.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.3 Adhesives

2.4 Printing Inks 2.5 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Aromatic hydrocarbons-

Aromatic hydrocarbons, including benzene, toluene, and xylene, are vital feedstocks in the chemical industry. They are used to produce essential chemicals such as ethylbenzene (for styrene), cumene (for phenol and acetone), and aniline (for polyurethane). These hydrocarbons are integral to the production of polymers like polystyrene and polyethylene terephthalate, widely used in packaging, automotive, and consumer goods. Additionally, they are crucial components in high-octane fuels and fuel additives, influencing the demand based on gasoline and diesel usage. In the manufacturing sector, aromatic hydrocarbons are used to produce automotive parts, such as synthetic rubber for tires and plastic components. Moreover, toluene and xylene serve as solvents in paints, coatings, and varnishes, impacting the construction and home improvement industries. Furthermore, advances in refining and chemical processes enhance yield and efficiency, increasing the supply and decreasing the cost of aromatic hydrocarbons, ultimately driving the growth of the aromatic hydrocarbons segment of the global organic solvents market.

Research Analysis

Organic solvents are carbon-based chemical compounds widely used as solutes in various industries due to their ability to dissolve a wide range of solutes. They are produced through solvent production technologies such as membrane systems and heat and pressure processes. The pharmaceutical sector is a significant consumer of organic solvents in the production of drugs and intermediates. The construction sector uses organic solvents in the manufacturing of adhesives and coatings, while the personal care and cosmetics sectors rely on them for fragrances and cosmetic formulations. Eco-friendly solvents are gaining popularity due to environmental sustainability concerns. DAXSOL Dimethyl Carbonate is an example of a green solvent used in the production of polymers and resins. The specialty chemicals and diversified materials industries also utilize organic solvents in the synthesis of complex chemical reactions. Common organic solvents include Styrene, Trichlorethylene, Ethylene Glycol Ether, and various ethers and esters. Natural solvents are also used as organic solvents, but synthetic solvents dominate the market due to their availability and cost-effectiveness. Organic solvents play a crucial role in living organisms, and their use in industrial processes continues to evolve with advancements in technology and the demand for sustainable solutions. Organic solvent suppliers cater to the diverse needs of various industries, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality solvents for various applications.

Market Research Overview

Organic solvents are chemical compounds that consist of carbon atoms and can dissolve various solutes. They are widely used in various industries, including the pharmaceutical sector, for solvent production and processing technologies. Membrane systems and heat and pressure are common methods for dehydrating organic solvents. Eco-friendly solvents are gaining popularity due to environmental sustainability concerns. Some common organic solvents include polar solvents like dimethyl carbonate (DAXSOL) and ketones, esters, glycerol carbonate, and specialty solvents. Precision cleaning, manufacturing equipment, and various industries such as paints, rubber manufacturing, and cosmetics use organic solvents. However, health risks and raw material costs are concerns. Carbon neutrality goals are driving the shift towards eco-friendly solvents and renewable resources. Aromatic hydrocarbons and petrochemical industries are significant contributors to organic solvent production. Other applications include degreasing, oil extraction, and cleaning products in the construction, personal care, and cosmetics sectors. Organic solvent suppliers provide specialty chemicals and diversified materials for various industries. Common organic solvents include styrene, trichlorethylene, ethylene glycol ether, vinyl chloride, and triethanolamine. Organic solvents have various uses in medical applications, electronics, and inks, adhesives, coatings, and sealants. The carbon molecular structure of organic solvents makes them essential for chemical reactions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Aromatic Hydrocarbons



Aliphatic Hydrocarbons



Alcohols



Ketones

Others

End-user



Paints And Coatings



Pharmaceuticals



Adhesives



Printing Inks

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

