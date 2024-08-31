Ex KCCI President Joins Fray On AIP Ticket Against Omar Abdullah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant development, prominent trade leader and former president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I), Ashiq formally joined Er. Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Saturday.

The announcement was made at a function held at the Sangarmal complex here in Srinagar, where AIP's chief spokesperson, Inam-un-Nabi, alongside other party leaders, including Abrar Rashid, who spearheaded the campaign during the parliamentary polls, welcomed Sheikh Ashiq into the party fold.

“I welcome Sheikh Ashiq in the party fold, we are happy to take him in the party fold,” Nabi said.

He added that given the experience of Ashiq in trade and business industry, they expect an overwhelming number of people to connect on ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Ashiq said that he is happy to be a part of the Er. Rashid led party, which has true representation of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If there is a platform, it is the Er. Rashid led AIP, which can never think of selling off. Our bigger manifesto is to work for the welfare of the people,” he said.

He said that people of north Kashmir have already given him a mandate but that they will work to double it.

Meanwhile, following his formal induction into AIP, Ashiq confirmed that he would be contesting the upcoming assembly elections from Ganderbal constituency where National Conference (NC) has given mandate to its Vice President Omar Abdullah and PDP chose Bashir Ahmad Mir.

“The decision to field me from Ganderbal was made by the AIP party high command, despite earlier speculation that I might contest from a Srinagar constituency. I comply with the party's decision and readiness to represent the people of Ganderbal,” he said.

Pertinently, Sheikh Ashiq is a resident of Ganderbal district .