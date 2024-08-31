Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN things to know about this primate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gigantopithecus, often referred to as Giganto, was the largest ape to ever roam the Earth, towering over modern-day gorillas. This prehistoric giant, which lived over a million years ago, remains shrouded in mystery. Here are seven little-known facts about this colossal primate that continue to intrigue scientists

Gigantopithecus stood 10 feet tall, weighed over 1,000 pounds, making it largest ape ever. Its massive size would have made it a formidable presence in its prehistoric habitat

Unlike some of its ape cousins, Gigantopithecus was primarily a herbivore. Analysis of its teeth suggests a diet rich in bamboo and other tough vegetation

Fossils of Gigantopithecus have been found in Southeast Asia, particularly in regions that are now parts of China, India, and Vietnam

Gigantopithecus went extinct around 100,000 years ago, possibly due to climate change that reduced its food supply

Much of what scientists know about Gigantopithecus comes from fossilized teeth and jawbones. These remains reveal that the ape had large, robust molars

Some cryptozoologists speculate that Gigantopithecus might be the origin of Bigfoot legends. While there's no direct evidence

Gigantopithecus has captured the imagination of many, appearing in documentaries, books, and films as the "original King Kong''