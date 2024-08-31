Giganto - The Largest Ape: 7 UNKNOWN Things To Know About This Primate

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Gigantopithecus, often referred to as Giganto, was the largest ape to ever roam the Earth, towering over modern-day gorillas. This prehistoric giant, which lived over a million years ago, remains shrouded in mystery. Here are seven little-known facts about this colossal primate that continue to intrigue scientists

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.