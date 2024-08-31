Qatar's Public School Students Go Back To School Sunday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Tomorrow, Sunday, will see 136,802 students, studying in 303 public school and kindergartens goining back to school, marking the beginning of the new academic year 2024-2025, amid confidence in yet another academic year full of and achievements.

In this context, the of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) has said that public have underwent full maintenance, including their air conditioning, security, safety, and electrical systems.

It added that school canteens follow nutrition standards for school meals, in addition to 2,353 school buses along with 160 vehicles for students with special needs in full service, all in an effort to facilitate learning in a healthy, safe, and ever-evolving environment.

MOEHE also has announced that the Private Education Affairs Sector is ready to welcome 241,332 students, among them 48,319 Qatari students.

It added that 13 new private schools and kindergartens have been licensed to inaugurate this year, including four school premises which will function as branches of existing educational institutions.

The number of private schools benefiting from the educational voucher system has reached 134, with eight new schools joining this year. The number of Qatari students benefiting from the educational voucher system has reached 31,572.

Last Sunday, school administrative and educational staff have come back from the summer break in order to prepare for the new academic year.