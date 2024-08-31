50 Percent Discount Period For Traffic Fines Extended Three Months Further

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Traffic Directorate at the of Interior (MoI) announced that the 50% discount value for traffic violations has been extended three months further.

The extension will be effective from September 1, 2024 until November 30, 2024.

All vehicles, including those of citizens, residents, and visitors, in addition to citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be covered by this extension.

The discount will apply to violations recorded over a period not exceeding three years. The discount period started on June 1, 2024.

Also effective from September 1, 2024, MoI announced that individuals with traffic violations would not be permitted to travel outside Qatar through any borders, until all fines and due payments are paid.