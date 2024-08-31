CM Sharma Invites Migrants From State To Join 'Rising Rajasthan' Investment Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 31 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday gave a call to those who migrated from the state to join the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024 to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

Addressing a build-up event for the summit in Mumbai, CM Sharma said, "There are tremendous investment opportunities in Rajasthan. The state is also committed to provide all possible facilities to the investors keen to invest in the state. So migrants from Rajasthan should participate in the upcoming investment summit in large numbers."

Sharma also said that Rajasthanis who migrated to different parts of the country and the world have brought name, fame and glory to the state wth their achievements in different fields.

"They also have an important role to play in realising the resolution of a developed Rajasthan. Being a responsible citizen, it is the duty of all of us to make every possible effort to provide relief to the needy and make them avail the benefits of the schemes of the Central and state governments," said Sharma, who is in Mumbai since Friday.

The government of Rajasthan on Friday officially launched the first of a series of domestic and international roadshows in Mumbai as part of the preparations for the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit.

The summit slated to be held from December 9-11 in Jaipur aims at attracting significant investment to the state by showcasing Rajasthan as a premier destination for global investors.

As part of the initiative, a roadshow was held in Mumbai on Friday which was led by CM Sharma and Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The event saw the signing of numerous MoUs valued at Rs 4.5 lakh crore in total, showcasing a strong investor interest in the desert state.