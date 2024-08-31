Ahead Of JD(U) Switch, Shyam Rajak Praises Nitish’S Vision, Cites Chandra Shekhar’S Teachings

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Senior politician Shyam Rajak, who recently quit the primary membership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and stepped down as its General Secretary, is all set to make a return to Bihar's ruling party Janata Dal (United) on Sunday.

Ahead of his fresh innings with the JD(U), Rajak spoke to IANS and attributed the reason behind his switch to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's focus and vision.

Speaking to IANS, he said his purpose in matches with Nitish Kumar's objectives and if he aligns himself with the JD(U), he would be better equipped to not just fulfil his commitment to the people, but also contribute to the CM's mission.

He also told IANS about his political teachings and learnings from former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar and how they have remained the 'guiding force' in his political life.

“I remember Chandra Shekhar Ji's words. He always advocated for keeping the last person in the row as the focal point in any decision-making. Such approach will never fail you and will always guide you in the right direction,” Rajak said, recalling the time he spent with the prominent socialist leader.

A prominent Dalit leader, Rajak had served as a minister in the RJD government in the past before leaving the party to join the JD(U) in 2009. He returned to the RJD fold just before the Assembly elections in 2020 and served as its General Secretary before resigning from the post as well as the party on August 22.

In a letter to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, he claimed that he was 'cheated' and hence was leaving the party.

Speaking to IANS, Rajak also boasted about his character and integrity, saying that he has always been a man of principles and no amount of political perks will sway him away from them.

“While making my next move after quitting RJD, I was taking feedback from the people of my constituency. My focus is to work for the most backward strata of the society. And that can only be achieved when I work with a party that works for social justice and empowerment of downtrodden classes,” he said.

The senior politician is likely to join the JD(U) at around noon on Sunday in the presence of the party's top leadership, including its Executive Chairman Sanjay Jha, state President Umesh Singh Kushwaha, and other leaders.