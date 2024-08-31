Breaking The World's Language Barriers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indigenous-owned tech company Kiwa Digital announces new in the African localisation market.

- Steven Renata Managing Director Kiwa Digital

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Indigenous-owned tech company Kiwa Digital has announced new investment in the African localisation with innovations to support Africa's vibrant creative and cultural industries.

The New Zealand company's software VoiceQ streamlines the post-production of TV, film, video and games, precisely synchronising dubbed voices for film, TV, video, and gaming.

It has operated in the African market for five years, supporting leading localisation operators Azam Media and Multichoice and multiple independent operators such as Overklank in South Africa and Sharly Dubbing in France. Today, VoiceQ is localising African stories in centres as diverse as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Dodoma, Gitega, Dakar, Tangiers, and Paris.

The latest innovations respond to the African market's demand for cultural authenticity, high production values, innovative storytelling, and relevance.

The innovations draw on the VoiceQ team's deep cultural and technology capability. They include authentic AI integrations, better accessibility, real-time reporting, multi-language support, and free access to VoiceQ Actor. These are backed with training tailored for the African market, starting with a webinar on Monday, 2nd September.

The company is also implementing its cloud-based software in Africa for the first time. VoiceQ Cloud provides a solution that enables remote collaboration and seamless workflows in the cloud.

The first to market is Amafu , a 100% Black-Owned broadcast media and dubbing studio technology company based in South Africa. Amafu is rapidly establishing itself as a thought leader and industry disruptor, with a strong emphasis on cloud-based technologies and innovation.

The announcement comes in the week when Africa's talent, innovation, and creativity in media is being celebrated at FAME Week Africa 2024 in Cape Town. Aptly, the theme is,“Your Africa, Your Story!”.

“Global audiences are only beginning to learn something of the African continent's rich tapestry of histories, cultures, and individualities, spanning 54 countries, each with a unique perspective and narrative. This is the time for Africa's stories to shine and localisation technology will play a big part in making that happen. Localisation helps break the world's language barriers, bridging cultural divides, amplifying Indigenous narratives, and inspiring national and global audiences. At VoiceQ, we aspire to contribute to a narrative shift about Africa, both within the continent and through its depiction globally.” says Kiwa Digital's Managing Director Steven Renata.

"At Amafu, we are redefining the standards of the media industry through our commitment to innovation and quality. Our unique approach to dubbing and media localization, combined with our cutting-edge technology, allows us to deliver content that resonates with diverse audiences across Africa. As leaders in broadcast systems integration, we leverage our deep expertise to offer seamless solutions that enhance efficiency and enrich the storytelling experience. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in media production and look forward to showcasing our capabilities at MIPAFRIC.” says Afika Soyamba, Chief Technology Officer, Amafu.

The latest release of VoiceQ software is available now and will be demonstrated by Amafu at FAME Week in Cape Town from 1-7 September 2024. Webinars demonstrating VoiceQ will take place throughout September and October.

FAME Week Africa is the go-to event for African creatives, providing them with a platform to bring their ingrained talent, their stories, their culture to the forefront. This year's events occur from 1 – 7 September in Cape Town South Africa.

