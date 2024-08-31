Ministry Of Labour Conducts Introductory Seminar To Promote Family Awareness Among Communities
Date
8/31/2024 9:23:04 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with Wifaq Centre, conducted an introductory seminar titled 'Towards an Integrated Society' to raise awareness about family among workers and communities and offer them support and guidance.
Representatives of Wifaq Centre introduced the key services provided by the centre, including family, psychological and legal consultations, in addition to presenting some important awareness topics that will be tailored for workers.
The seminar aims to provide workers with the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance family life and tackle issues they might encounter within their families in Qatar or overseas.
MENAFN31082024000063011010ID1108622225
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.