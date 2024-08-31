Ministry Of Labour Conducts Introductory Seminar To Promote Family Awareness Among Communities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour, in collaboration with Wifaq Centre, conducted an introductory titled 'Towards an Integrated Society' to raise awareness about family among workers and communities and offer them support and guidance.

Representatives of Wifaq Centre introduced the key services provided by the centre, including family, psychological and consultations, in addition to presenting some important awareness topics that will be tailored for workers.

The seminar aims to provide workers with the necessary knowledge and skills to enhance family life and tackle issues they might encounter within their families in Qatar or overseas.