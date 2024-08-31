Yerevan Submits New Proposals To Baku For Peace Treaty, Says Pashinyan
8/31/2024 9:16:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that
Armenia has submitted another set of proposals to Azerbaijan
regarding the draft peace treaty between the two countries,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at a press conference, Pashinyan stated, "Yesterday, we
presented our proposal to Baku. The final version of the peace
treaty contains 17 articles, of which 13 have been agreed upon,
including the preamble. Most of the wording of the articles has
been agreed upon."
Pashinyan suggested that the agreed-upon articles should be the
basis for signing and ratifying the peace treaty.
"Our proposal is to take all the agreed-upon articles and, based
on this, sign the peace treaty. We consider this necessary since
these articles encompass all the main principles of the treaty.
Sign and ratify it, and continue negotiating the remaining issues,"
he explained.
