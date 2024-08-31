Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises A Host Of Novel Activities And Workshops In September

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - August 31, 2024:

This September, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library continues its leading role in enriching the cultural scene by organising a wide range of events. These activities reflect the Library's vision to spark a passion for reading and within the community, aligning with national strategies and the wise leadership's vision of building a knowledge-based future.

The month's events kick off with the 'Success Story' session, hosting a group of people of determination who will share their inspiring stories of overcoming significant life challenges. This session offers attendees the opportunity to hear these motivational tales, showcasing the power of will and human resilience.

The library will also host a discussion titled 'A Gathering on Literature and Criticism,' focusing on the short story collection 'Hair Tie,' winner of the 2023 Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity. The discussion will feature the collection's author, Sarab Ghanem, and Emirati critic and writer Dr. Maryam Al Hashimi, providing an opportunity to delve into the literary significance and beauty of the texts.

In partnership with Al Jalila Hospital, the Library will present a session on 'The Emotional Intelligence in Relationships', where Dr. Maha Al Ali will discuss the importance of emotional intelligence in fostering healthy, strong relationships amidst today's social challenges, offering practical tools for improving emotional communication.

Continuing the series of events, the Library orgnises an interactive workshop 'Educational Keys for Conscious Families,' led by Ms. Naema Al Shamsi. Organised in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, the workshop will offer practical solutions to the social and psychological challenges families face in raising children, as well as strategies for managing stress and enhancing family communication.

The Library will host Omani author Bushra Khalfan to lead a unique workshop titled 'Establishing a Historical Novel Writing Methodology,' focusing on historical narrative techniques. The workshop aims to help aspiring writers transform historical events into engaging and imaginative stories.

In celebration of great poets, the Library will organise a session titled 'Son of the Desert,' dedicated to exploring the life and legacy of the late poet Ali Sultan bin Bakhit Al-Amimi. The session, moderated by media personality Waleed Al Marzouqi, will host Dr. Rashid Al Mazrouei, Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, and Dr. Abdul Aziz Muslim, to highlight the poet's works and his influence on Emirati literature.

Exploring diverse cultures, the Library will organise a session on the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai, led by Dr. Amal Omar Hamed. The session will cover topics such as happiness, life's purpose, and finding meaning and value in our daily lives.

Throughout September, Library visitors will also have the chance to enjoy a special cinematic experience with filmmaker Nawaf Al-Janahi. This event will showcase a selection of short films known for their creativity and originality, giving audiences a fresh and enjoyable way to engage with the art of cinema.

Additionally, the Library will organise the 'Sustainable Minds' workshop by Salma Al-Hajri, focusing on innovative thinking and modern educational methods. The workshop aims to inspire participants to think outside the box and adopt new educational strategies that meet the demands of the modern world.

As part of its focus on travel literature, the library will present a workshop titled 'Travel Diaries' by author Ibrahim Al-Dhahli. This workshop will guide participants on how to document their journeys and observations in a distinctive literary style, turning personal experiences into well-crafted stories.

September's events will conclude with a session on International Translation Day, where a panel of translators and enthusiasts will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on translation, the future of the field in light of modern technological developments, and the evolving role of translators.

MENAFN31082024003092003082ID1108622069