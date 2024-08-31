Russian Artillery Pummels Nikopol, Marhanets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Sunday, August 31, the Russians shelled the towns of Nikopol and Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage, leaving at least one person injured.

That's according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak , who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the enemy fired artillery at Nikopol and Marhanets. A 58-year-old woman was injured. She is hospitalized in moderate condition," Lysak wrote.

According to the official, seven high-rise apartment blocks, four private households, a farm building, an administrative building, several shops, a beauty salon, a real estate agency, a dental office, a bus stop, a medical facility, and a lyceum sustained damage as a result of the nighttime shelling. Power lines and a gas main were also affected.

Lysak noted that in the morning, the invaders launched killer drones and fired off artillery targeting the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka. Damage reports are being verified.

The head of the administration said air defense forces shot down three Russian kamikaze drones over the region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, four people were injured as a result of the Russian strikes targeting three communities in Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday.