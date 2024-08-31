Russian Strikes Hit 19 Settlements Across Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the past day, the Russian invasion forces shelled 19 settlements in Kherson region.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the regional military administration, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

At least three people were in the attacks, he noted.

According to the official, the invaders damaged an educational facility, an administrative building, a bank, a store, two high-rise apartment blocks, and 11 private households. As a result of the shelling, pipelines, garages, farm buildings, and a private car were also affected.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops on Friday night shelled the village of Blahovishchenske in Kherson region, injuring a local man, 40.