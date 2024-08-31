RSS National Coordination Meeting Begins In Kerala's Palakkad

(MENAFN- IANS) Palakkad, Aug 31 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday commenced its All India Coordination Meeting in Palakkad, Kerala, with proceedings set to continue until September 2.

The first day of the meeting saw the participation of key figures including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs, and other senior office-bearers.

BJP National President JP Nadda was also present on the occasion.

The three-day event began with updates on the landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, the destruction caused by them and the relief efforts by volunteers of the RSS.

The agenda includes the exchange of information and experiences among workers of various organisations, discussions on national issues, recent events, social changes, and government schemes.

Notable attendees include Rashtriya Sevika Samiti's Chief Director Shantakka, Chief Caretaker Sita Annadanam, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's President Satyendra Singh, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad's President Alok Kumar, among others.

A total of 320 representatives from 32 associate organisations of the Sangh are participating in the deliberations.

Regarding the agenda of the meeting, Sunil Ambekar had already said that in the meeting, workers of various organisations will submit and exchange information and experiences regarding their work.

The meeting of the RSS will also discuss various subjects of national interest, the current scenario in the country, recent important events that have taken place, and plans for other dimensions of social change.

All the organisations will also discuss the necessary measures to further increase mutual cooperation and coordination on various subjects.

The meeting is seen as particularly significant in light of recent statements from Sangh leaders and it could provide insights into the BJP's stance on the recent Lok Sabha election results and future plans. It is being held amid reports of tension between the Sangh and the BJP.

The meeting would also be closely observed by political watchers because the BJP has yet to announce JP Nadda's successor as party President.