RYCE Entertainment Announces New Signed Artists And Strategic Partnerships**

Last week, RYCE Entertainment announced a series of international collaborations and strategic partnerships. The company has signed a group of talented artists worldwide, including renowned Vietnamese and Chi Pu, Japanese model and DJ Shuzo Ohira, rising singer Sunnee, and the recently debuted singer Tony Yu Jingtian. Signing these artists strengthens RYCE Entertainment's strategic presence in the international market.







RYCE Entertainment has partnered with Japanese music label and music inc. to jointly manage hip-hop artists Awich, JP THE WAVY, and OzWorld in Greater China. The company also partnered with OZMD Music to represent ØZI in China. RYCE Entertainment will also provide media agency services for THEBLACKLABEL in China.

The company's current roster includes artists Amber Liu, ANSRJ, Caelan Moriarty, Gen1es, ØzcarWang, PSY.P, Tablo and Zheng Renyu. RYCE Entertainment targets the global market by integrating resources from music, film, and TV shows to develop a highly competitive roster of artists. Supported by a veteran production team and diverse media channels, the company continuously innovates across culture and music, driving the growth of both its artists and business operations.

Established in 2020, RYCE Entertainment has quickly risen to prominence over the past three years, leveraging its global IP management capabilities and extensive overseas resources to develop its business further and build a foundation for its multi-faceted global market expansion. The company has developed a diversified strategy for the international girl group Gen1es, releasing the single“LUCKY BELL”, featuring in the fashion magazine Wonderland, and frequently appearing in events and TV shows all over Asia. Recently, they released their first EP,“Hourglass”. Additionally, the company is in its second year of producing and promoting HYPEFEST, one of the premier hip-hop festivals in China.

Looking ahead, RYCE Entertainment plans to increase its investment and build strategic partnerships in the Southeast Asian market, aiming to become a leading entertainment company in the region. With its leading artist management and international reach, RYCE Entertainment is ready to make a greater impact on the global music industry.

