Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 31: Price Of 22K Falls By THIS Much
8/31/2024 12:00:36 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 31th August 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k
The Price of gold in Kolkata today, August 31 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,875 and ₹7,219 for 24 carat
1 gram - ₹6,875
₹6,885 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 55,000 ₹ 55,080 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,750 ₹68,850 (yesterday)
1 gram - ₹7,219
₹7,229 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,752
₹ 57,832 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 72,190
₹ 72,290 (Yesterday)
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹ 57,752
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 29 was ₹ 57,832
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 28th August was ₹ 57,664
8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 27 August was ₹ 57,664
