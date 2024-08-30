DOGE2X (DOGE2X), A Community-Driven Meme Coin, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted DOGE2X (DOGE2X) for all BitMart users on August 28, 2024. The DOGE2X/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is DOGE2X (DOGE2X)?

DOGE2X is an innovative meme coin inspired by Elon Musk's endorsement of Dogecoin and his influential presence on social media platform X. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), DOGE2X aims to become a leading platform for charitable giving, education, and information-sharing within the cryptocurrency space.

The project brings together the community's love for Dogecoin and Musk's vision of crypto-powered philanthropy, with a focus on building a robust ecosystem that includes NFTs, games, DeFi, and staking features. DOGE2X not only seeks to provide passive income opportunities for its holders but also aims to unite people through technology, animals, and charitable causes.

Why DOGE2X (DOGE2X)?

DOGE2X stands out due to its unique vision of harnessing blockchain technology and social media to drive positive change in the world. The project is centered around a community-driven approach, with a mission to empower individuals and organizations to make a meaningful impact in their communities through charitable contributions.

Key features include strategic partnerships with influencers, a decentralized governance system, and the integration of DOGE payments within the X network. By expanding its use cases and building a strong community, DOGE2X aims to attract more investors, grow its influence, and ultimately position itself as a leading meme coin, rivaling the success of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

About DOGE2X (DOGE2X)

Token Name: DOGE2X

Token Symbol: DOGE2X

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 21,000,000 DOGE2X

To learn more about DOGE2X (DOGE2X), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

