“Gallery On Display” An Art Showcase Benefiting Davis Street Community Center

Art Show

SAN LEANDRO, CA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Davis Street Community Center“Gallery on Display,” an inspiring showcase event taking place on September 26, 2024, 5:30pm-8pm at the Veterans' Memorial Building in San Leandro. This special event will feature a diverse collection of art from local talents within the Davis Street community and beyond.

“Gallery on Display” offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts and community supporters to come together for a night of creativity, culture, and charity. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy delicious food, partake in fun activities, and participate in a silent auction, all in support of a great cause.

By attending and contributing to this event, you will be providing a much-needed“hand up” to families throughout our community. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the programs and services offered by Davis Street Community Center, helping to uplift and empower those in need.

We invite you to join us for an evening that promises to be both enriching and impactful. Your support will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit or contact Reed Milnes at 510-347-4620 x131.

About Davis Street Community Center:

Davis Street is a nonprofit organization serving low-income families and seniors in the San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Ashland, Cherryland, and the Eden area. Services include medical, dental, and behavioral health care, services for adults with disabilities, food and clothing assistance, subsidized child care, and housing.

