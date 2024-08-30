Turkish Police Captured Daesh Suspect Planning Bomb Attack In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish police, yesterday, arrested a suspected member of the Daesh in Istanbul, who was accused of planning a bomb attack, local reported.

According to the NTV broadcast, anti-terror units initiated the operation, after discovering that the Daesh was plotting a attack in Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city and hub.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had entered the country illegally, after receiving bomb-making and attack training in Syria.

The suspect was allegedly acting on orders from senior Daesh officials, who had directed him to carry out the planned attack, the NTV added.

During the raid on his residence, in the Bagcilar district, on the European side of the city, police discovered a sword hidden under the suspect's bed and seized many documents and digital materials related to the terrorist organisation.

The Turkish government designated the Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, and Turkish police have been regularly conducting counter-terrorism operations against its members across the country.– NNN-TRT

