Hatching Results Announces Leadership Transition

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hatching Results® , a leading provider of professional development, consultation, and evaluation services for school counselors and educational leaders, proudly announces a leadership transition as Dr. Trish Hatch is passing the torch to Dr. Danielle Duarte, who is assuming the role of President.After co-authoring the original American School Counselor Association (ASCA) National Model®, Dr. Hatch founded Hatching Results in 2003 and has served as President and CEO for more than twenty years. Her work has been acknowledged with numerous state and national awards and recognitions, including three lifetime achievement awards and the honor of serving as a consultant to the Obama Administration's Reach Higher Initiative. She is now transitioning from this role to become the board chair. Dr. Hatch has dedicated her career to advancing the profession of school counseling and developing comprehensive, data-driven school counseling programs that have positively impacted school counselors and the profession nationwide. Dr. Hatch expressed deep pride in the remarkable impact she and her team have made in recent years and is confident in the continued growth and innovation that Dr. Duarte's leadership will bring.“I recognized Danielle's brilliance early on when she was a graduate student in my school counseling program at San Diego State University. I have also had the joy of mentoring her and witnessing her rise into distinguished leadership roles both within the company and in the profession. Her exceptional leadership and vision have always set her apart, making her the clear choice to succeed me as President,” said Dr. Hatch.“This moment is not only about passing the torch; it's also about embracing the future of Hatching Results with a leader who embodies both our values and our commitment to excellence.”During her time at Hatching Results, Dr. Duarte has been instrumental in the company's growth and milestones. She's worked with the organization in multiple capacities for more than 10 years, and held various key positions, including serving as the first Director of Professional Development and most recently as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Dr. Duarte played a pivotal part in expanding the company's reach and services. In the last two years, the number of partners served has grown from 68 in 14 states to more than 100 in 23 states.Dr. Duarte, an accomplished leader with a Doctorate in Education Leadership (Ed.L.D.) from Harvard University, brings a wealth of experience to her role as President. She has a proven track record of supporting and improving school counseling programs, including writing and overseeing a large federal school counseling program grant in her former district and serving as the President of the California Association of School Counselors (CASC). During her time at Harvard, she focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, and finance, further equipping her with the skills necessary to lead Hatching Results into its next chapter.In her new position, Dr. Duarte envisions adding to the company's legacy of excellence while continuing to infuse forward thinking strategies such as striving to become a deliberately developmental organization that honors team member strengths and supports employee well-being. Her initiatives will include implementing the latest project management systems to streamline internal operations to improve efficiency. Additionally, she plans to expand partnerships, broadening Hatching Results' excellent reputation within the field of education."We will continue to advance the school counseling profession by providing high-quality professional development and educational leadership, producing sustainable systemic change, and ensuring equitable access to high-quality education for all students," said Dr. Duarte.Over the past two decades, Hatching Results has grown into a premier nationally recognized professional learning organization that empowers school counselors and administrators through comprehensive data-driven practices. As founder, Dr. Hatch's work as the co-author of the original ASCA National Model® and multiple co-authored textbooks (including two with Dr. Duarte as a co-author) on the use of data in school counseling has been pivotal in advancing the profession. Her contributions built a strong foundation for the organization's success.As Hatching Results embarks on this new journey, the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive impact remains steadfast. The collaborative spirit and vision shared by Dr. Hatch and Dr. Duarte will enable a seamless transition and a bright future for Hatching Results and the districts, regions, state departments, and organizations it serves.About Hatching ResultsHatching Results is a certified women-owned business that provides professional development, consultation, and program evaluation services. The social impact company partners with schools, districts, regional and state education departments, and school counseling organizations to help educators design, implement, evaluate, and transform comprehensive school counseling programs. Founded by Dr. Trish Hatch in 2003, the company is dedicated to advancing the school counseling profession through data-driven practices and innovative professional learning opportunities. Their expert team has successfully trained thousands of school counselors and administrators from virtually every state, empowering counselors to become leaders and advocates. The company is committed to fostering systemic change that leads to equitable access to high-quality education for all students. For more information, visit hatchingresults.###

