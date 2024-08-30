German Media Unveils Criminal Records Of Deported Afghan Migrants

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

German reported that 28 Afghan migrants deported from Germany were convicted of serious offenses, including sexual assault, murder, arson, and drug-related crimes.

Among those deported, two individuals from Bayern and one from Stuttgart were accused of sexual assault.

Following the deportation of these“dangerous criminals” to Afghanistan on Friay, August 30th, German media noted that some had been awaiting deportation since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

The Stuttgart Ministry of Migration stated that the flight included five Afghan migrants considered“serious criminals,” one of whom was involved in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl and had been in detention awaiting deportation since 2022.

Similarly, the Bayern Ministry of the Interior reported that three Afghan“criminals” were deported, two of whom were convicted of sexual offenses and one of drug-related crimes. These individuals are young men aged 27, 29, and 30.

German media also mentioned that the deported individuals had been transferred to Leipzig prison before expulsion.

The deportation has sparked significant controversy. While aimed at addressing criminal issues, it raises concerns about the safety and human rights of the deportees in Afghanistan.

The situation underscores the need to consider the humanitarian implications of such actions carefully.

