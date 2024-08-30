High-Rise Building Is Hit In Kharkiv, At Least Three People Are Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, Russians hit a 12-story residential building with an air bomb, killing at least two people, including a child; three people were injured.

This was reported in Telegram by Mayor Igor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary information, a 12-story residential building was hit in the Industrial District. There is a fire and partial destruction. Information about the is being clarified. We also have preliminary information about a strike on the Nemyshlyansky district. There seem to be no casualties in the center, but the site of the hit is being examined,” Terekhov said.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported in his Telegram that on the afternoon of August 30, Russians carried out air strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv, hitting civilian infrastructure and a residential high-rise building, causing deaths and injuries.

He later added that an educational institution was damaged.

As reported, a series of explosions were heard in the regional center. According to the mayor, the Russian army hit the infrastructure in the center of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the occupiers hit with guided bombs.