The Baker Tilly Foundation Helps Fund Therapy Dog For House Of Hope Shelter

(MENAFN- 3BL) Each year, through Baker Tilly Wishes, the Baker Tilly Foundation provides 15 grants of $10,000 to not-for-profits – each nominated by our team members. This grant program, combined with the generosity of local team members, helped House of Hope fully fund their therapy dog.

A friendly face for those in need

The Japanese word kibo means“hope.” It's also the name of House of Hope's new therapy dog.

Longtime House of Hope volunteer and Tax Director, Dana Delsman, came up with the name and played a vital role in helping the organization attain the furry friend.

“Kibo really is the sweetest. He greets people as they enter the shelter and comforts them during therapy sessions,” Dana said.“Asking for help can be challenging but having a friendly face like Kibo greet you makes things a little easier.”

A full-service shelter for those in need

Beginning as a resource center for pregnant and parenting young women and their children in Green Bay, Wisconsin, House of Hope evolved throughout its 20 years to help anyone experiencing homelessness in Northeast Wisconsin.

Their model focuses on providing not only emergency shelter but a positive support system that equips people with tools to improve their situation and find housing. Many of the organization's residents are young parents with children under five.

Throughout Dana's nine years of volunteering, she has helped House of Hope double its capacity by purchasing the building next door. Despite the extra space, Dana says there often are waiting lists to join the shelter.

“Their programs encompass a wide range of services, including mental health support and alcohol and other drug abuse (AODA) counseling,” Dana said.

Beyond the walls of their building, House of Hope distributes rent assistance to others in the community and has developed affordable housing.

The story of Kibo

Recognizing the effectiveness of therapy dogs in providing emotional support, comfort and companionship, House of Hope utilized the $10,000 Baker Tilly Wishes grant to acquire and train Kibo. The estimated total costs of the veterinarian bills, training and pet supplies were $12,000.

To make up for the remaining $2,000, Dana worked with her local office to hold a fundraiser. Thanks to her fellow team members and a matching donation by principal John Krause, Dana achieved her goal and raised over $2,400 for the shelter.

Now, Kibo lives at the shelter full-time and is working his way through training.

“Acquiring a therapy dog will significantly enhance our ability to provide impactful therapeutic interventions tailored to the unique needs of residents,” Dana said.“I believe Kibo will play a pivotal role in creating an environment of healing, trust and emotional support.”

