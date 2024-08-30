Miami Champagne Week 2024 A Celebration Of Elegance And Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, Founder of Florida Wine AcademyMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miami Champagne Week returns with an extraordinary lineup of events that promise to delight champagne enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. Taking place in the heart of Miami, this year's celebration features four exclusive events showcasing 24 different champagnes, offering an unparalleled experience of luxury and sophistication.Day 1 – How to Assess Champagne from a Winemaking and Quality Perspective with Erin Jolley MWKick off Miami Champagne Week 2024 with an in-depth tasting session led by Erin Jolley, Master of Wine. With her extensive experience in fine wines, Erin will guide attendees through the key aspects of champagne winemaking, including grape varieties, time en tirage, and reserve wine versus vintage character. This educational evening will also delve into essential quality factors such as mousse persistence, acidity, and fruit ripeness. Guests will taste a selection of exceptional champagnes, including examples like Champagne Deutz Brut Classic and Laherte Freres Extra Brut Ultradition.Day 2 – Champagne Jacquart's 60th Birthday CelebrationJoin us at the stunning Amara Paraiso rooftop terrace as we toast to Champagne Jacquart's 60th Birthday. This evening under the stars will feature vibrant music, local artists, and delectable food. Guests will enjoy Champagne Jacquart Brut, Rosé, and Blanc de Blanc 2015, among others, alongside passed canapés, a premium raw bar, and a sweet table. Dress in white, silver, or gold to match the festive atmosphere.Day 3 – Champagne Pommery Dinner at FiolaPresented by Pauline Vranken, CEO of Vranken-Pommery America, and moderated by Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, this exclusive dinner at Fiola is a highlight of Miami Champagne Week. Champagne Pommery, renowned for its elegance and tradition, will be at the center of this extraordinary evening. Guests will explore a range of Pommery wines, including the notable 2008 vintage and Cuvée Louise 2002, paired with a gourmet menu by Fiola.Day 4 – An Exclusive and Rare Tasting at 305 Wines (Sold Out)The final day of Miami Champagne Week concludes with an exclusive, sold-out tasting event at 305 Wines. Presented by Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, this extraordinary session will feature some of the most sought-after champagnes in the world. Highlights include rare vintages and unique house styles from renowned producers like Jacques Selosse, Salon and Louis Roederer Cristal.Miami Champagne Week 2024 is set to be an unforgettable celebration of the world's finest champagnes. With limited spots available for each event, we encourage you to secure your tickets now and be part of this luxurious experience.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit or , or contact us at ....About Florida Wine AcademyFlorida Wine Academy is a leading provider of wine, sake, and spirits education in Miami, Florida. Founded by Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, the academy offers a range of courses designed for both enthusiasts and professionals, including WSET certifications, masterclasses, and bespoke wine events. Our mission is to provide the highest quality education and foster a community of passionate wine lovers and industry experts.

