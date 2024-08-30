Cleveland Clinic Joins The Gold Kidney Health Plan Network

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Supporting Medicare-Eligible Florida Residents with Chronic Conditions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidney Plan, a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with chronic special needs, has announced a new relationship with Cleveland Clinic, one of the nation's largest healthcare systems regionally and nationally ranked for its expertise and care. Kidney Health Plan operates in Arizona and Florida.

"We are delighted to work with the Cleveland Clinic, a recognized leader in delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. This new relationship expands our network of providers and facilities and enables us to offer more choices and convenience to our members," said Gregg Kunemund, chief operating officer at Gold Kidney. "Together, we are committed to improving the health and well-being of those navigating chronic conditions in Florida."

The Cleveland Clinic is a non-profit, multi-specialty healthcare system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education to provide expert treatment for those with complex conditions that are difficult to diagnose. The Cleveland Clinic's Florida region is an integral part of the Cleveland Clinic enterprise and includes five hospitals: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North and South Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital, and numerous outpatient centers in Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River Counties.

About Gold Kidney:

Gold Kidney Health Plan is a Medicare Advantage Plan offering Medicare Advantage products for beneficiaries with chronic special needs. Gold Kidney currently holds an insurance license in Arizona and Florida with a Medicare contract from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). Gold Kidney's patient-centric care approach integrates payor, provider, and care management technology to effectively improve patient outcomes and quality. At Gold Kidney, the patient's well-being is our number one focus and priority. To learn more, visit .

About Cleveland Clinic:

Cleveland Clinic is a non-profit, multi-specialty academic medical center integrating clinical and hospital care with research and education. At the forefront of modern medicine when it was first organized as a multi-specialty group practice in 1921, Cleveland Clinic has grown to become the world's first integrated international health system. With more than 65,000 caregivers worldwide, Cleveland Clinic has almost 6 million yearly patient visits at more than 200 locations.

