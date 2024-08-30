Art Of Three-Colour Photography Highlighted In Baku
8/30/2024 10:09:01 AM
The Russian House in Baku hosted an exhibition and lecture by
Rustam Huseynov focussing on the work of the photographer Sergey
Prokudin-Gorsky and his colour photographs captured in Azerbaijan
in the early of the 20th century.
Researcher Rustam Huseynov spoke in detail about the
three-colour photography method used by Sergei Prokudin-Gorsky, his
large-scale photographic project, and photographs taken in
Azerbaijan in 1905-1915.
Particular attention was paid to the fate of his archive and
legacy, the work of historians with his photographs today.
Speaking with Azernews , Rustam Huseynov noted
Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky's great talent as an artist and
scientist.
"Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky's work stands as not just an artistic
photography collection but also as a vital historical record, with
a keen focus on architectural heritage, rural life, and traditional
attire. For those keen on Azerbaijani history, Sergey
Prokudin-Gorsky's legacy is particularly significant due to his
vibrant photographs in Baku, as well as the unique depictions of
the country's regions and communities in Azerbaijan during the
early 20th century," he said.
"Possessing great artistic skills, Prokudin-Gorsky created
eye-catching sketches of everyday life, leaving a vivid testament
to the characteristics still seen in Azerbaijan today. His
photographs are not only artistically valuable but also serve as
unique historical documents critical to understanding Azerbaijan's
past," he added.
The audience showed a particular interest in the colour
photographs from Saatly and Salyan, alongside images showcasing
early industrialisation in the region.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
