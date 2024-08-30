Introducing Funnelmax: The Ultimate Solution For Neat And Efficient Pouring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Funnelmax

Funnelmax logo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur Chris DeGraff saw a need in the for a product that eliminates messes on sites, automotive shops or even during home improvement projects.He recognized that the challenge of neatly pouring liquids, semi-solids, or loose solids from a bucket is all too familiar. As a result, DeGraff created the Funnelmax, and now, those messy, slow, and frustrating experiences are a thing of the past.Funnelmax is an innovative tool that clips onto the top rim of any 2 or 5-gallon bucket, instantly transforming it into a precision pouring machine. Engineered to handle a wide range of materials-including liquids, semi-solids like grout and mortar, and loose solids such as sand or gravel-Funnelmax makes pouring fast, clean, and easy.Unique & Patented Design Funnelmax stands out in the market with its unique and patented design. Made in the USA from high-quality materials, it's chemical-resistant and built to last, providing users with a durable, reliable solution that can be reused over and over again.Simple and Easy to Use The Funnelmax is simple to use. Degraff says,“Just clip it onto your bucket, and you're ready to pour. The tool is designed for quick and easy clean-up, so you can spend more time focusing on your project and less time worrying about spills and messes.”Versatile Applications The Funnelmax invention would be an excellent option for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike. It's perfect for use in construction, automotive, industrial settings, and around the home. Whether you're pouring concrete, transferring automotive fluids, or filling small containers with sand, Funnelmax has you covered.Product Highlights:Fast & Easy: Turns any bucket into a pouring machine with minimal effort.Chemical Resistant: The seal is designed to withstand harsh chemicals, ensuring long-lasting performance.Versatile: Works with both metal and plastic pails, and can be used with or without the tip for different pouring needs.Reusable: Built to last and easy to clean for repeated use.For more information, visit funnelmax .About FunnelmaxFunnelmax is dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality tools that simplify everyday tasks for professionals and homeowners. Proudly made in the USA, our products are designed for durability, ease of use, and efficiency. We strive to deliver practical solutions that help you work smarter and achieve better results. With Funnelmax, precision and convenience are always within reach.

Kayla Zadel

InDistribtution Media

+1 561-544-0719

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.