Azerbaijan Enhances Global Collaboration For Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe Energy Corridor Project

Azerbaijan is actively collaborating with the World Bank, the Asian Development (ADB), and other international partners to advance the ambitious optical cable project beneath the Black Sea.

This initiative was highlighted by Finance Samir Sharifov during the panel discussion titled "Middle Corridor: Reshaping the Euro-Asia Connectivity," Azernews reports.

Minister Sharifov emphasized that the project will facilitate the transmission of electricity primarily through the seabed, boosting the production capabilities of both Georgia and Azerbaijan.

He also noted Azerbaijan's commitment to the energy transition, detailing the nation's strategy to progressively replace fossil fuel-based electricity production with renewable energy sources.

It should be noted that the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe Energy Corridor is a pivotal infrastructure initiative designed to enhance energy connectivity between the Caspian Sea region, the Black Sea area, and Europe. This ambitious project involves laying an advanced optical cable beneath the Black Sea to facilitate high-speed data transfer and improve energy transmission capabilities.