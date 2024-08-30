Azerbaijan Enhances Global Collaboration For Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe Energy Corridor Project
Azerbaijan is actively collaborating with the World Bank, the
Asian Development bank (ADB), and other international partners to
advance the ambitious optical cable project beneath the Black
Sea.
This initiative was highlighted by Finance Minister Samir
Sharifov during the panel discussion titled "Middle Corridor:
Reshaping the Euro-Asia Connectivity," Azernews
reports.
Minister Sharifov emphasized that the project will facilitate
the transmission of electricity primarily through the seabed,
boosting the energy production capabilities of both Georgia and
Azerbaijan.
He also noted Azerbaijan's commitment to the energy transition,
detailing the nation's strategy to progressively replace fossil
fuel-based electricity production with renewable energy
sources.
It should be noted that the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe Energy
Corridor is a pivotal infrastructure initiative designed to enhance
energy connectivity between the Caspian Sea region, the Black Sea
area, and Europe. This ambitious project involves laying an
advanced optical cable beneath the Black Sea to facilitate
high-speed data transfer and improve energy transmission
capabilities.
