Outlaw Jesse James Lived In Daryl Mosley's Hometown Of Waverly, TN

Me and Mr. Howard single cover

Daryl Mosley PR shot Credit: Patti Damesworth

Daryl Mosley Revisits Outlaw Jesse James' Hidden Past in Hometown-Inspired New Single "Me and Mr. Howard" – Out Now!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley has just released his latest single, "Me and Mr. Howard." The lively Bluegrass tune tells the captivating story of the notorious outlaw Jesse James and his wife, Zee, who settled in Daryl's hometown of Waverly, Tennessee, under the alias Mr. J.D. Howard. Fans can download or stream the full song HERE. Radio Programmers can access via AirPlayDirect.Written solely by Mosley, "Me and Mr. Howard" is told from the perspective of a local store owner who befriended the infamous criminal, adding a personal touch to the historical tale. The track highlights Daryl's exceptional storytelling abilities, blending history with his small-town upbringing, delivered with an upbeat and engaging Bluegrass melody that's sure to leave listeners singing along. It's part of the forthcoming album, Long Days & Short Stories, which drops on October 4th (pre-save/purchase it HERE).Produced by Mosley and The Grascals' Danny Roberts, Long Days & Short Stories features 11 tracks that span Bluegrass, Gospel, Americana, and Country. Daryl's distinctive voice and lyrical depth are at the heart of this album, which highlights the values of faith, family, honesty, and humility that have shaped his life and career. Music enthusiasts can expect a diverse array of songs on the project, from the reflective and inspirational“When I Can't Reach Up,” featuring Gospel greats Jeff and Sheri Easter, to the high-energy Gospel singalong“Still The Solid Rock,” featuring New Tradition. Other standout tracks include the touching ballad“You Never Gave Up On Me,” the romantic“Forever After All” and the thought-provoking lead single“When The Good Old Days Were New.” All songs were written by Daryl except“When I Can't Reach Up” on which he partnered with Rick Lang.In addition to his latest single, Daryl continues to connect with audiences through his live performances, averaging 150 shows a year. With multiple No. 1 songs and THREE SPBGMA“Songwriter of the Year” awards, Mosley has cemented his place in the Bluegrass, Americana and Gospel genres. His songs have been recorded by notable artists such as Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, The Grascals, The Booth Brothers, and more.For more information on Daryl Mosley, including upcoming tour dates and the latest news, visit his official website and follow him on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.Long Days & Short Stories Track Listing:1. When The Good Old Days Were New2. Everything That's Right3. When I Can't Reach Up (featuring Jeff and Sheri Easter)4. A Friend Like You5. I Can Pray6. I'm Still Here7. Me and Mr. Howard8. Forever After All9. Still The Solid Rock (featuring New Tradition)10. You Never Gave Up On Me11. Bonus Track: I'm Still Here (Sarah Davison on piano)ABOUT DARYL:In a world where conflict and confusion seem to be the order of the day, Daryl Mosley offers a reassuring reminder of times when kindness and compassion mattered most. For more than three decades, Daryl's honeyed voice, thoughtful lyrics, and impeccable musicianship have generated 13 #1 songs and three SPBGMA Songwriter of the Year honors (2023, 2017, 2016). He has performed at prestigious venues including the Grand Ole Opry, the storied Bluebird Café, West Point, and the Telluride and RockyGrass festivals. In addition to averaging 150 live shows a year, he's won the admiration of iconic artists Tom T. Hall, Ronnie Milsap, Bill Gaither, and Dave Loggins, all of whom have praised Daryl's prowess. His songs have been recorded by Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, High Road, The Booth Brothers, The Grascals, and many others. Daryl first rose to stardom in the 1990s as lead vocalist with the heralded Bluegrass group, New Tradition. In 2001, he was asked to join The Osborne Brothers. When, in 2010, he formed his own ensemble, The Farm Hands, they quickly became one of the most critically acclaimed acts within the Bluegrass realm. Mosley signed with Pinecastle Records and released his first solo album in 2020 (THE SECRET OF LIFE) and his sophomore solo outing (SMALL TOWN DREAMER) in 2021. A LIFE WELL LIVED followed in 2023. His newest project, LONG DAYS & SHORT STORIES, is due out this October. Daryl was born, raised and still resides in Waverly, Tennessee.

Daryl Mosley's Tells The Story Behind The Song

