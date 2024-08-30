Cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex Celebrates 10 Years Of Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report org:

cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex, a flagship venture of China Duty Free Group (CDFG), will mark its 10th anniversary on Sept. 1. Since its grand opening, this complex has attracted over 70 million visitors, significantly boosting in south China's island province of Hainan.

cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex

Continue Reading

The development of cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex has faced both challenges and opportunities.

In May 2009, the Hainan provincial government granted CDFG exclusive rights to operate a duty-free shop in Sanya. Four months later, on Sept. 1, 2009, the shop opened, spanning nearly 10,000 square meters. The rapid launch of this major duty-free store set a new industry standard.

At first, the store catered exclusively to foreign nationals and residents from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan who were departing from Sanya Phoenix International Airport.

With the implementation of Hainan's offshore duty-free shopping policy on April 20, 2011, the store was able to offer offshore duty-free goods to more shoppers.

This dual-focused business model, focused mainly on offshore duty-free shopping, quickly made the store a leader in China's duty-free retail industry. The policy's unique advantages, coupled with the skyrocketing number of Chinese tourists, led to a surge in customers.

To meet growing demand, cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex expanded. Phase I opened Sept. 1, 2014, covering 120,000 square meters. It claimed the title of the world's largest standalone duty-free store at the time.

This expansion marked a new era for China's duty-free industry, bringing bigger stores, more brands, and a global outlook. The complex redefined the duty-free shopping experience, becoming a must-visit tourist destination in Hainan. The complex grew again with Phase II in 2020 and added the Global Beauty Plaza in 2023.

Currently, the complex boasts over 850 international brands, offering beauty products, luxury goods, baby items, electronics and food.

cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex has leveraged policy benefits to improve services and enhance the shopping experience. The complex has developed an integrity system and service standards to provide a more personal customer experience. It has established eight service support systems and 98 service standards, aiming to lead China's tourism retail industry. The complex has also sought employee feedback and studied top international companies to improve its services.

To mark its 10th anniversary, the complex has planned events to thank customers and highlight its impact on the local economy. The "Journeying a Thousand Miles, Cherishing Every Moment" celebration features activities themed around the number 10, including customer giveaways, celebrity appearances, special travel offers and cash coupon giveaways.

The complex has also organized luxury brand exhibitions and fashion shows, showcasing the complex's premium offerings and providing consumers with a visual and sensory feast. Notably, the "Summer of Chinese Chic" exhibit will run alongside the anniversary celebration. This project, a collaboration between the complex and sports brands from the city of Jinjiang, aims to create an immersive shopping experience while promoting the inheritance and innovation of Chinese cultural trends, blending cultural confidence with commercial success.

The complex also focuses on social responsibility. It has supported poverty alleviation efforts through its "Star Journey, Cloud Products" store, which sells products from impoverished regions. The complex has expanded to online shopping, offering its products through platforms such as the online cdf China Duty Free Hainan Mall.

As cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex embarks on its next decade, it will continue to uphold its commitment to "doing business in good faith and providing quality services." By exploring innovative service models and optimizing the shopping environment, the complex aims to create a world-class shopping destination that offers a high-end, convenient and personalized experience.

Supported by its parent company, China Tourism Group, CDFG says it will continue to provide duty-free shopping for domestic and international consumers. The company plans to contribute to the development of Hainan Free Trade Port and China's travel retail industry.

SOURCE org