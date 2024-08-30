The Designery Widens Its North Carolina Footprint With A New Location In Concord

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Owner Carolina Preciado wants to help local residents turn their houses into homes with expertly designed kitchens, bathrooms and closets

CONCORD, N.C., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Designery , an immersive, full-service kitchen, bath and closet design center featuring high-quality cabinets, countertops and flooring, will celebrate its newest location at 96 McGill Avenue, NW, Concord, North Carolina, with a grand opening event from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the outlet's showroom.

The event will feature music from local artist David Gibson, a "Taste of Concord" event featuring a sampling of dishes from the area's favorite restaurants, and a chance to win prizes, such as an Amazon Echo and gift cards to local eateries.

"In an age of morally ambiguous corporations, we are incredibly excited to bring a sense of local, personalized and care-oriented customer service that goes beyond the mentality of profit over people," said The Designery Concord

owner Carolina Preciado. "By prioritizing the well-being of both our clients and our employees, we plan to use our location as a source of good in the community while creating a path for generational wealth and family legacy."

Preciado said she plans to establish relationships with local nonprofit organizations like Habitat for Humanity and Future Business Leaders of America, and with area schools and other local businesses to create a professional community. She wants to be able to provide employment and training opportunities, excellent products and services, and support to the people of Concord.

Preciado is originally from Bogota, Columbia, but moved to Florida when she was 2 years old. She moved to Huntersville, North Carolina, in 2006. She lived in Charlotte, North Carolina, prior to opening her location in Concord.

"North Carolina is not only visually stunning for nature lovers, it also has towns like Concord that have managed to retain their small town charm despite their recent growth," she said. "I just can't wait to start helping the good people of this community turn their house into a home."

Preciado is no stranger to serving the public. She has worked as a realtor and spent 20 years in the culinary industry before opening her own business. When she's not working, she enjoys spending time with her partner, her nieces and nephews, and her three cats.

The Designery Concord will serve clients in Albemarle, Badin, China Grove, Concord, Endy, Enochville, Franklin, Gold Hill, Granite Quarry, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Landis, Locust, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, Norwood, Oakboro, Salisbury, Spencer, Troy and Yadkin.

The Designery's in-house design expertise and extensive selection of products, including more than 100 cabinet styles, provide advantages to both homeowners and contractors. Its showrooms provide the ideal setting for personal design consultation, material and finish selection, and a virtual reality design view.

For more information about The Designery Concord, visit .

About The Designery

The Designery was founded in 2007 as A1 Kitchen and Bath, a product wholesale outlet serving the Chattanooga, Tennessee market. In 2019, it rebranded as The Designery and established a franchise model to expand its unique concept: to simplify the kitchen, bath and closet design process by offering premium products, design expertise, project management and trusted professional installation. Its selection of high-quality cabinets, flooring, countertops and accessories makes it a destination for any remodeling, renovation or new construction project. It is a one-stop shop for homeowners and a trusted partner for contractors, with knowledgeable staff to walk clients through every step, from design to project management and installation. The Designery's immersive showroom and personalized guidance bring luxurious designs to life without the luxury price tag. To learn more about The Designery, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands:

HomeFront Brands

empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence and Yard Patrol Pros – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

