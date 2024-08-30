Great Barrier Reef to Venice: 7 UNESCO sites facing climate change

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) UNESCO World Heritage sites are treasures of global heritage, but many are increasingly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and sea-level rise threaten these invaluable landmarks. Here's a look at seven UNESCO sites facing significant climate change challenges

The Great Barrier Reef suffers from severe coral bleaching due to rising sea temperatures. Increased ocean acidity also weakens coral structures

Venice faces frequent flooding, rising sea levels, exacerbated by climate change. The city's foundations, already vulnerable, are increasingly threatened by the rising waters

Glacier National Park's glaciers are retreating at an alarming rate. Warmer temperatures reduce ice coverage, impacting local wildlife and altering ecosystems

Machu Picchu is experiencing increased erosion and landslides due to changing weather patterns and heavy rains. The ancient Inca city's stability is compromised

The Galápagos Islands face rising sea levels and changing ocean temperatures, affecting unique wildlife and ecosystems. These changes disrupt marine life and threaten the islands

The Maldives is highly vulnerable to rising sea levels, with many of its islands at risk of disappearing

Timbuktu's historic mud-brick buildings face degradation due to extreme heat and shifting weather patterns. The desertification process exacerbates the erosion